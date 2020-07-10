Sharks surround surfer off New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Surf’s up. Make sure you’re feet are, too.
Lindsey Baldwin, of New Smyrna Beach, captured Go-Pro video of three sharks as she surfed off the beach of her hometown earlier this week.
No one was injured.
Baldwin said despite the scare, she returned to the surf about an hour later.
Water temps fluctuating and beach friends showing up! That 3rd one was not small 😬 #NSB #SharkWeek @clairemetzwesh @StephanieAbrams pic.twitter.com/qP0Fc15oXv— Lindsey Baldwin (@LindseyBNsb) July 9, 2020