Sharks surround surfer off New Smyrna Beach

Lindsey Baldwin records video on Go-Pro camera

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, New Smyrna Beach, Sharks

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Surf’s up. Make sure you’re feet are, too.

Lindsey Baldwin, of New Smyrna Beach, captured Go-Pro video of three sharks as she surfed off the beach of her hometown earlier this week.

No one was injured.

Baldwin said despite the scare, she returned to the surf about an hour later.

