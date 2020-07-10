74 new electric car charging stations coming to Florida highways

ORLANDO, Fla. – Using money from a settlement, Florida is adding 74 new electric car charging stations along the state’s major highways.

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Turkey Lake Service Plaza in Orlando Friday afternoon alongside the Florida Department of Environmental Protection secretary Noah Valenstein and representatives from Tesla to make what his office called a “major announcement.”

He said the funds for the the investment come from a settlement against Volkswagen for violating the Clean Air Act.

The state was awarded millions of dollars as part of the settlement. From that, $8.5 million will be used to create the 74 charging stations along Interstate 75 and Intestate 95. There are plans in the future to add additional charging stations using that same settlement money.

DeSantis said the charging stations will likely be completed within the next 60 days

Valenstein called the move “another step forward for the environment here in Florida.”

With the charging stations already slated to be built along the Turnpike by the Florida Department of Transportation, there will soon be about 100 charging stations statewide.

DeSantis said the focus initially will be on Central and South Florida, where most electric car owners live, and eventually move into the Panhandle and along Interstate 10.