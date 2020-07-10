Winter Haven man caught trying to film under girl’s dress at Walmart, police say

HAINES CITY, Fla. – A mother caught a Winter Haven man in the act as he tried to film under her 9-year-old daughter’s dress at a Polk County Walmart, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Officials said the victim was at the store on U.S. 27 with her mother on July 1 when Levi Jonathan started following her around.

When the child’s mother turned away, Jonathan knelt down to the floor and tried to use his phone to film underneath the girl’s dress, records show.

The girl’s mother then realized what was happening and reported the incident, according to authorities.

Police said Jonathan’s crime was caught on surveillance video, which helped them identify him as a suspect.

He was arrested Thursday at his home in Winter Haven. At that time, his electronic devices were also seized.

“While this is the first time he’s being criminally charged for recording young girls, I can say unequivocally, given my experience, that this is not his only victim,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. “I applaud our detectives for doing a thorough investigation. Equally as important, I commend the girl’s mother for speaking up for her daughter. I encourage parents everywhere to report this time of behavior. If you see something, you need to say something.”

Jonathan is facing a video voyeurism charge.