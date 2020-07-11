77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Crews work to contain wildfire apparently caused by lightning, officials say

Crews respond to wildfire near intersection of State Road 41, County Road 328

Tags: Marion County, Wildfire
The wildfire occurred near the intersection of State Road 41 and County Road 328, officials say.
The wildfire occurred near the intersection of State Road 41 and County Road 328, officials say. (Courtesy: Florida Forest Service - Waccasassa Forestry Center)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Crews worked to contain a wildfire apparently caused by lightning, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Officials said crews from the Florida Forest Service and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the wildfire near the intersection of State Road 41 and County Road 328.

Smoky conditions may occur in the area, especially during the overnight and early-morning hours, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The five-acre wildfire was 100% contained as of Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.