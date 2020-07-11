Crews work to contain wildfire apparently caused by lightning, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Crews worked to contain a wildfire apparently caused by lightning, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Officials said crews from the Florida Forest Service and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the wildfire near the intersection of State Road 41 and County Road 328.

Smoky conditions may occur in the area, especially during the overnight and early-morning hours, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The five-acre wildfire was 100% contained as of Saturday afternoon, officials said.