Marion County man drives into church, lights fire with people inside, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they say a man drove into a church then lit a fire.

According to deputies, the man drove through the front doors of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Southwest Highway 200.

The man then proceeded to light a fire while parishioners were inside, investigators said.

“He then led deputies on a vehicle chase and was soon captured,” officials said.

According to authorities, no serious injuries were reported.

No other information was released.

Stay with News 6 for more updates.