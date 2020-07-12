Advent Health CEO says peak of hospitalizations still weeks away

The worst is yet to come in regards to hospitalizations.

That was the message Advent Health CEO Terry Shaw conveyed during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning.

“Based upon the testing, my guess is that the peak is sometime in front of us in July,” Shaw said.

This comes as Central Florida prepares to host a national AAU volleyball tournament that starts on Tuesday at the Orange County Convention Center.

“It’s a very stressful time In Florida,” Shaw said.

And perhaps you can see why.

The latest stats show more than 15,000 NEW positive COVID-19 cases statewide and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours.

“We’re much better prepared in July than we were in March,” Shaw said.

Despite the rise in positive cases statewide, Florida continues to slowly reopen.

Here in Central Florida, Disney World partially reopened Saturday, requiring all guests to make a reservation and wear a mask.

Starting Tuesday, Orange County will host the AAU national volleyball tournament at the Orange County Convention Center, but those games will not have any spectators.

Everyone is being required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked while at the volleyball tournament. It’ll provide an estimated $15.6 million impact here in Orange County.

For workers at Topgolf, they welcome the tourism and hopes it can help them bounce back.

“Our team has worked really hard to be able to deliver a really safe experience and the more guests we can get in to deliver that safe experience would be absolutely fantastic,” said Eric Coleman, operations manager at Topgolf.