Volusia County deputies search for missing 82-year-old woman

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics’ help as they try to locate a missing 82-year-old DeBary woman.

According to officials, Marjorie Lawson Byron was last seen at her home on Seminole Drive late Saturday night.

Deputies said Byron is about 5′2″ with grey/white hair and a thin build. Her current clothing description is unknown.

“Ms. Byron experiences memory loss and may not be able to answer questions,” deputies said.

Anyone with information about Byron’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.