Lake County parents face deadline for choosing school learning style

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents in Lake County have until Monday to indicate how they would prefer their children to learn when schools reopen in August amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lake County Schools is offering different options for families ahead of the school year.

The options include:

Traditional in-school learning

Full-time online learning through Lake County Virtual School

Modified-day learning, a combination of the two.

Parents are being asked to go to the district’s website and choose the option they prefer.

School officials said the selection of an option does not lock a parent into a decision, but will provide the district with information.