Lake County parents face deadline for choosing school learning style

District offers 3 options during coronavirus pandemic

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Lake County, School, Education
The American Academy of Pediatrics is pushing for students to be physically present in classrooms. (Shutterstock)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents in Lake County have until Monday to indicate how they would prefer their children to learn when schools reopen in August amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lake County Schools is offering different options for families ahead of the school year.

The options include:

  • Traditional in-school learning
  • Full-time online learning through Lake County Virtual School
  • Modified-day learning, a combination of the two.

Parents are being asked to go to the district’s website and choose the option they prefer.

School officials said the selection of an option does not lock a parent into a decision, but will provide the district with information.

