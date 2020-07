DeLAND, Fla. – Two men suffered severe hand injuries when a firework exploded before they could release it, according to the DeLand Fire Department.

The victims were on South Adelle Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday when the accident happened.

One victim was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach while the second man was transported in an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment for injuries to his hands and an eye, firefighters said.

Both men are in stable condition.