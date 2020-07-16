2 injured in seaplane crash in west Volusia County lake

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men suffered minor injures after their seaplane crashed into a lake in a remote part of Volusia County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A boater called 911 around 10:50 a.m. after discovering the two men sitting on top of their overturned plane in Lake Dexter, the body of water separates Lake and Volusia counties.

Deputies said the boater took the men to a nearby fish camp and they were taken to Advent Health Care DeLand. Both the 52-year-old pilot and the 60-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men were practicing landings and takeoffs at the lake when the plane crashed.

Investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration are still determining what led to the crash. The plane had about six gallons of fuel left at the time of the crash.

As of Thursday afternoon, the plane remains in about 5 feet of water in the lake.

No other information was immediately available.