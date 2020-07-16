Man in critical condition after crash on Segrave Street in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a crash on Segrave Street in Daytona Beach.

The crash happened on the 100 block of Segrave Street around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said they believe a red 2006 Nissan Titan XE was going north on Segrave Street when the vehicle went into the opposite travel lane.

Police said the driver’s side of the Nissan hit the driver’s side of a 2002 Ford F250 Super Duty which was parked on the southbound side of Segrave Street.

Investigators said the Nissan also hit the left side of a black trailer attached to the back end of the Ford and two men who were having a conversation.

The driver of the Nissan is a 59-year-old Daytona Beach man and did not have his seat belt on. The driver of the Nissan was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert and is listed in critical an unstable condition.

Charges may be filed once the investigation is complete, according to police.

Authorities said they are going to look at the toxicology results.