VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-95 in Volusia County Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers with the FHP responded to the crash around noon north of mile marker 273. According to the FHP, the pedestrian was hit by a car and died at the scene of the crash.

Northbound I-95 traffic was being diverted onto U.S. 1 as of 12:30 p.m.

The crash victim has not been identified.