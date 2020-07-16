Volusia County supervisor warns voters of an incorrect ballot

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Volusia County are warning voters of incorrect mail-in ballots.

Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis said the warning is for those in precincts 638B, 816A, and 816C.

“We discovered the School Board District 2 race was inadvertently left off of ballot styles for a precinct split in the district,” Lewis said.

House District 26 was only placed on one ballot style when it should have been on another, officials said.

“Please accept my deepest apologies for this unacceptable oversight; as there are no excuses. I take full and complete responsibility and promise that everyone who has received a vote by mail ballot will receive a corrected ballot in plenty of time to vote in the Primary Election,” Lewis said.

According to officials, an attempt has been made to contact every candidate affected about the incident.

Approximately 675 ballots were mailed in the initial mailing to voters on July 9, officials said.

“Corrected ballots are already in the mail to all voters affected. This does not affect any ballots at the early voting locations, any ballots at precinct locations on Election Day or any future vote by mail ballots from this day forward,” Lewis added.

Additional Procedures have been set in place for future elections.

A voter may view their sample ballot by clicking or tapping here.