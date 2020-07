(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

American Airlines and JetBlue are joining forces to help deal with the dip in air travel demand due to the coronavirus.

Under their new partnership, the airlines can now sell seats on each other's flights and share frequent flyer benefits.

American Airlines is much larger than JetBlue. In fact, it's the world's largest airline.

JetBlue does have its own benefits. For instance. the airline has a strong market position in New York.

It also has key routes between New York City., Boston and Florida.