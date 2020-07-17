Nonprofit donates Amazon tablets help those with Alzheimer’s disease stay stimulated

A Central Florida community dedicated to caring for persons living with Alzheimer’s disease received a donation to help stimulate those suffering from the illness.

Arden Courts of Winter Springs recently received a donation of 60 Amazon Fire Tablets for their residents.

Dr. Marlon Fuller and his wife Christina are philanthropists who founded a nonprofit named Cool Kids Fund Incorporated and generously donated the tablets to the center, a news release said.

“The Fullers are passionate about dementia and have lost Grandparents to Alzheimer’s disease on both sides of their family. They wanted to make this donation to the residents at Arden Courts so they would be able to communicate with loved ones while our communities are practicing social distancing protocols,” a representative with Arden Courts said.

The tablets have the goal of keeping those with Alzheimer’s disease stimulated and engaged with music, cognitive apps and family photos, officials said.