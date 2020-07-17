New Apple emojis including bubble tea, ninja coming soon

In honor of World Emoji Day on Thursday, Apple previewed its new emojis.

These images include a ninja, a boomerang, a pinata, and bubble tea.

Also, part of this latest edition is a set of lungs and a heart.

Then there are the pinched fingers, which has been nicknamed the “Italian hand.”

The latest emoji list approved by Unicode was announced in January, but each platform vendor creates its own designs.

That likely means a beta release of these emojis for iOS users will be in September or October.