Dunnellon man with dementia missing

A Silver Alert has been issued for William Brauckmuller, who went missing Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Authorities said Brauckmuller, who has dementia, left his residence on Southwest Flamingo Drive in Dunnellon around 12:30 p.m. and never came back home.

He was driving a light blue 2012 Hyundai Elantra with the tags KVQM43, and was last seen wearing a tan polo shirt and khaki shorts, according to authorities.

Authorities believe that he may be traveling north and was in Trenton around 6:15 p.m.

If you have information on Brauckmuller, please call 911.