Osceola commissioner accused of impersonating as law enforcement officer

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County Commissioner is accused of impersonating as a law enforcement officer at a Homeowner's Association meeting, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Fred Wilbur Hawkins, 53, of Saint Cloud is facing one count of false personation, according to investigators.

The Osceola County commissioner turned himself into investigators on Monday, according to FDLE.

FDLE said on Nov. 7, 2019 he attempted to gain access to an election of the Turnberry Reserve Homeowner’s Association.

He is not a member of this HOA, according to FDLE.

Investigators said Hawkins flashed sheriff's officer credentials after a security guard prevented him from entering the room.

He is accused of claiming he was with the sheriff's office and threatening her with arrest, according to investigators.

FDLE said Hawkins is a special deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

This is a honorary title and he does not have the ability to arrest someone and he has never been certified as a law enforcement officer in Florida, according to FDLE.

Investigators said no one from the sheriff’s office asked him to take any action as a special deputy at the HOA election.

He was booked into the Osceola County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

FDLE said the case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office.