Walmart to close stores on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year to allow employees to spend times with their families, the company said in a corporate blog post Tuesday.

Usually, Walmart stores across the country would be packed on Thanksgiving Day with shoppers trying to score discounted electronics and other deals.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Hours for Black Friday have not yet been announced.

Due to social distancing guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, it’s possible that Black Friday shopping will look different this year.

Also on Tuesday, the company announced that workers at its Walmart stores, Sam’s Club locations, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive cash bonuses.

