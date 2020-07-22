Flagler County COVID-19 testing sites, dates announced

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County health department on Wednesday released dates and locations for COVID-19 testing sites to round out the month.

The sites are either drive-thru or walk up and require an appointment, which can be made by calling 386-313-4200.

The sites below will be up and running from July 27 to Aug. 1:

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds (walk up) Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 650 County Road 13, Bunnell

Santa Maria Del Mar Church (drive-thru) Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach

First United Methodist Church of Bunnell (drive-thru) Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell

Flagler Pharmacy (walk up) Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 200 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach

Church on the Rock Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon 2200 North State St., Bunnell



Results are expected within a week to 10 days. Residents should note that church sites are limited to 60 people per session.

A news release also noted that the community testing site at Daytona State College’s Flagler Campus is expected to shut down on July 30.

“A sincere thank you to all the volunteers, staff and partners that were instrumental in running this successful operation for months. The new site at Cattleman’s Hall will take on the bulk of community testing going forward,” a news release read.

As of Wednesday, 696 people in Flagler County have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.