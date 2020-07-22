Seminole County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 75-year-old man

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 75-year-old man.

Investigators said James Hlinka was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he left his home on Riverbend Boulevard in Longwood for a doctor's appointment.

The Sheriff's Office said Hlinka has dementia.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, greeinish-gray khaki shorts and beige crocs.

He does not have a phone and he is believed to be driving a 2012 white Subaru SUV bearing the Florida tag number of Z8WPL.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.