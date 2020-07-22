Seminole County to provide rent, mortgage assistance using CARES Act funds

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – In a few weeks, Seminole County residents who’ve been financially impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic will be able to apply for a grant to help cover rent, mortgage and utilities cost.

Commissioner Jay Zembower said during a news conference Wednesday that the application portal will open sometime in mid-August and those who live within the county and can prove that they lost their job or had their hours cut as a result of the spread of COVID-19 will be eligible to apply.

The grant amount will vary depending on housing costs but the maximum is $5,000.

The money will be paid directly to the applicant’s landlord or utility provider.

Also in mid-August, the portal for the second round of financial relief for businesses will open. Here’s the types of grants that will be provided:

$5,000 to home businesses that have one W-2 employee who is not the owner and mobile businesses

$10,000 to businesses that have between two and 25 employees

$15,000 to businesses that have between 26 and 50 employees

Of the federal CARES Act money, $7 million is slated to help residents and $10 million will provide relief for small businesses.

The program will be called Seminole Cares and more information is expected to be posted about the documentation and the requirements needed to apply in the coming weeks at PrepareSeminole.org.