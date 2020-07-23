15-year-old former Oviedo High School football player reported missing

OVIEDO, Fla. – Police and family members are trying to locate a 15-year-old Oviedo High School student and former football player who left his home two days ago and hasn’t been seen since or heard from since, according to a law firm representing the family.

Dominic Ricigliano was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. He did not have his cellphone at the time and his social media has been inactive.

A Morgan & Morgan spokeswoman said Ricigliano suffered an injury at Oviedo High School in 2019 and the law firm is representing the family in that case.

Ricigliano has medical issues and requires daily medication, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700.