Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Minneola man was killed in a crash in Lake County around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Minneola man was on his motorcycle heading northbound on U.S. 27 and a 47-year-old woman had stopped her vehicle eastbound on Apshuwa Road, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said the woman pulled into the intersection of U.S. 27 and the front of the motorcycle hit the left side of her car.

Investigators said the Minneola was ejected off of the motorcycle and later died at a local hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.