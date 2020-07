SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Winter Springs Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police said Heston Fertig is overdue from picking up his wife from an appointment in Oviedo at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said his whereabouts are unknown.

Officers said he was reportedly driving a red 2013 Kia Forte with a Florida tag of 647DLK.

Authorities said anyone with information on Fertig or his vehicle is asked to call 911.