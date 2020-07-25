Holly Hill mayor tests positive for COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Holly Hill mayor Chris Via announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He had to get a second coronavirus test after results from his first test never came.

It has been 17 days since his first COVID-19 test, the results were from his second test.

Mayor Via said he was in contact with someone who had the virus.

Via said he feels great now, but at one point he was feeling exhausted, had headaches and was experiencing shortness of breath.

He said no one should wait more than nine days for results.

16 mayors in Volusia County sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis to have symptomatic coronavirus testing lanes in the county.

Four other counties in the state have drive thru symptomatic lanes. One site is at the Orange County Convention Center.

The reason for the symptomatic lanes is for a quicker turnaround result for the tests.

Mayor Via said he hopes result time gets reduced to three days or less.