Legendary TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

Legendary television star Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88, the Philbin family confirmed to PEOPLE magazine.

The former TV host died on Friday, according to PEOPLE.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Philbin family said:

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday.”

Philbin began his television career in 1988 as the host of “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee”.

In 2001, “Live! with Regis and Kelly,” co-starring Kelly Ripa, debuted on national television. Philbin remained part of the show until his departure in 2011.

Celebrities routinely stopped by Philbin’s syndicated morning show, but its heart was in the first 15 minutes when he and co-host bantered about the events of the day.

For most millennials, Philbin is most easily recognized as the enthusiastic host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

