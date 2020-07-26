Tropical disturbance has 90% of formation

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are relatively calm, however, one disturbance, in particular, has caught the eye of many Floridians.

The tropical wave is said to likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 2 or 3 days and has a 90% chance of cyclone formation over the next five days.

Computer forecasts bring the tropical disturbance close to Puerto Rico late in the week.

Interests in the islands, including Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

Early indications are the potential system may curve out to sea prior to impacting Florida, but it is important to note that computer forecasts are extremely unreliable this far out and many solutions, including the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, are still in play.

Early indications are that a tropical disturbance will curve out to sea over the weekend. It is important NOT to place too much stock into these models as is VERY early. These will become more reliable as potential hurricane hunter missions begin in the next few days.

According to the National Hurrican Center, the disturbance is moving west at 20 mph.

