Kilo of cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach

DEA trying to determine source of drugs

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Deputies say a kilo of cocaine washed ashore on Cinnamon Beach in Palm Coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A kilo of cocaine washed ashore Friday on Cinnamon Beach and authorities are trying to determine where the package came from, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A beachgoer spotted the suspicious package in the sand and alerted authorities, who in turn verified that the white powdery substance inside the package was cocaine.

“These packages have washed up on shore in Flagler County over the years, typically when the storm systems start brewing in the ocean,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If anyone comes across these packages or anything suspicious on the beach, we ask that you do not touch it and call us immediately. Narcotics can be lethal and must be handled carefully.”

No other similar packages were found in Flagler County that day. The Drug Enforcement Administration has been contacted to help determine the source of the drugs.

