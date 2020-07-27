NASA’s adorable video explains the Mars 2020 mission perfectly

ORLANDO, Fla. – Houston, we’re headed to Mars!

NASA has been working on the robotic mission for years, readying the new Mars rover nicknamed Perseverance for perhaps the most elaborate Martian mission yet.

The space agency has partnered with the United Launch Alliance to launch Perseverance on top of an Atlas V rocket. People can look to the sky Thursday at 7:50 a.m. when Perseverance lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, setting the stage for the next era of Mars exploration.

[RELATED: NASA’s next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet]

If all well goes, Perseverance will spend the next seven months roaming the red planet. This time, NASA made sure Perseverance would have a pal.

A helicopter nicknamed Ingenuity will be accompanying the Mars rover on its journey. The space chopper will test the first powered flight on Mars, another way how this Martian mission is boasting the best tech for space exploration.

NASA explains it all in just one minute using an adorable trailer introducing you to Perseverance and its big mission ahead. From lift-off to landing, see what’s in store for the Mars 2020 rover before we say bon voyage in the video below.