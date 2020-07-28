5,000 Burmese pythons removed from the Everglades

Five thousand Burmese pythons have been removed from the Everglades, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC Commissioner Rodney Barreto said experience counts when finding and removing Burmese pythons.

“Another win for the Everglades. This is what agencies like the South Florida Water Management District and the FWC, focused and working together, can accomplish,” said SFWMD Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron. “Every snake counts. Each invasive python eliminated represents hundreds of native Florida wildlife saved. With Gov. DeSantis’ continued leadership, Florida is doing more than it ever has to remove pythons from the Everglades and protect this ecosystem for generations to come.”

The FWC said the public can report sightings at 888-483-4681.

Wildlife officials are reminding the public it is illegal to release nonnative species into the wild.

This can have a negative impact on Florida’s native wildlife and habitat, according to the FWC.

The FWC said a pet amnesty program is available. For more information on this program, click on this link.