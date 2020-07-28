Player wanted in connection with shooting at semi-professional football game in Florida

OCALA, Fla. – A semi-professional football player is being sought in connection with a shooting that occurred directly after the Central Florida Bulls and the Tampa Bay Tigers faced off in Marion County, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at Ocala Regional Sportsplex on July 11 shortly before 10:30 p.m., just after the match ended.

Witnesses said a member of the Tampa Bay Tigers who wore either jersey number 52 or 58 grabbed a black semiautomatic pistol from his waistband and shot toward referees and bystanders, according to a news release.

Video and other evidence led detectives to identify Zachariah Doster, who wears jersey number 52 for the Tampa Bay Tigers, as a suspect in the case, records show.

A warrant has been obtained but Doster has not yet been arrested. He’s wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon upon a sports official and discharging a firearm in public.