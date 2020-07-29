Three inmates in state prisons in Marion County die of COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three women at two Florida state prisons in Marion County died due to complications of the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Two women died at Lowell Correctional Institution and one woman died at Florida Women’s Reception Center. The state reported the deaths Wednesday in its COVID-19 inmate spreadsheet.

The fatalities come as the two women’s prisons near Ocala have reported hundreds of positive cases of the virus with thousands of test results pending, and even more inmates in medical quarantine.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health-Marion County said in a news release of the 386 new positive cases in the county, 290 were from correctional facilities.

As of Wednesday, the state has reported nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases at three facilities in Marion: 358 at the Florida Women’s Reception Center, 629 at Lowell Correctional Institution and four positive cases at Marion Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

The cases at the facilities increased by 363 between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the DOC database.