Dunkin’ permanently closing about 800 US locations

Closings represent 8% of company's locations but only 2% of sales

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 07: A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and a donut bag sit on a counter September 7, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. In an effort to compete with Starbucks in the lucrative coffee market, Dunkin? Donuts has announced a goal of opening more than 10,000 new stores in the U.S. by 2020. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Dunkin’ is permanently closing about 800 locations in the U.S, about 8% of its restaurants.

The company detailed the changes Thursday in its quarterly earnings report, describing the closures as “real estate portfolio rationalizations.”

A Dunkin’ official said the locations have low sales volume and represented 2% of its U.S. sales last year.

More than half of the closures are in Speedway convenience stores, a change Dunkin' previously announced in February.

The company also said it may permanently close about 350 locations outside the U.S.

