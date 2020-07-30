Dunkin’ permanently closing about 800 US locations

Dunkin’ is permanently closing about 800 locations in the U.S, about 8% of its restaurants.

The company detailed the changes Thursday in its quarterly earnings report, describing the closures as “real estate portfolio rationalizations.”

A Dunkin’ official said the locations have low sales volume and represented 2% of its U.S. sales last year.

More than half of the closures are in Speedway convenience stores, a change Dunkin' previously announced in February.

The company also said it may permanently close about 350 locations outside the U.S.