Here’s where you can get free sandbags in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Isaias continues to strengthen on its projected path toward Florida, multiple counties in Central Florida are offering locations for residents to pick up free sandbags.

Most sites will require residents to come equipped with their own shovels and also wear a face covering.

Residents are strongly encouraged to keep the bags for the duration of the 2020 hurricane season.

Below is a list of counties and locations currently providing sandbags. This list will be updated as more locations open and close.

Orange County

In Orange County, sandbags have been available for the last couple of weeks through its self-serve sandbag program.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel and face mask.

Ocoee

Sandbags will be available until Aug. 7 at the Ocoee Public Works Department at 301 Maguire Road.

The sandbag distribution site will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The city will provide the unfilled bags and other supplies.

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household and residents must present a valid I.D. with an Ocoee address.

Sandbags are first-come, first-served, and while supplies last.

Sandbags are also available at Barnett Park, Bithlo Community Park, Downey Park, Meadow Woods Park and West Orange Recreational Complex.

Winter Park

On Friday, residents will be able to pick up sandbags from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The list of locations include:

Ward Park & Showalter Stadium Parking Lot (288 Perth Lane)

Enter site via Perth Lane

Exit site via Cady Way

Each resident or business inside city limits is able to pick up eight sandbags.

“Please bring a proof of residency - driver’s license, valid ID or utility bill statement,” city officials said.

The city will be using a machine that will fill and tie the sandbags. See how it works below.

“If it malfunctions in any way, please be prepared for a Fill It Yourself model with the city providing shovels, bags and sand on a first-come, first-served basis,” officails added.

If you are physically unable, city staff will be available to assist those in need.

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs

Sandbags will be available at two locations in Altamonte Springs. One at Eastmonte Park located at 830 Magnolia Drive (off S. Ronald Reagan Blvd.) Sand and bags will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The other location is at the Westmonte Recreation Center located at 624 Bills Lane (off Spring Oaks Blvd.). Sand and bags will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oviedo

A site at the Oviedo Public Works maintenance yard at 1725 Evans St. will be open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sanford

Sandbags will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sanford Public Works facility at 800 W. Fulton St.

Sandbags will also be available for residents at the Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex on East Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford. Sandbag distribution will run daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents will need to bring their own shovels to fill and load their own sandbags. Only 15 sandbags are allowed per household.

Volusia County

DeLand

A sand and bag station will be open Thursday until 6 p.m. in the parking lot south of Melching Field, along Hubbard Avenue.

The station will open again on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents are asked to wear a face covering, stay physically distanced from others when possible and bring their own shovel.

Residents will be limited to 10 bags per household.

According to officials, city workers will be on-site during business hours to assist residents if necessary.

New Smyrna Beach

Residents in New Smyrna Beach have two locations to pick up sandbags.

The Sports Complex off Sunset Drive will have sandbags on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those interested can get either 10 pre-filled sandbags at the football stadium or 15 fillable bags in the field next to the entrance. Sandbags are available only to individuals with proof of residency.

Residents must bring their own shovels if choosing to fill their own bags.

Please note that a barricade will be in place on Sunset Drive at its intersection with Turnbull Bay Road to ease ingress and egress of traffic and an electronic message board at U.S. 1 and South Street will guide traffic per the instructions and map above.

Another option for New Smyrna residents is in the open field next to Maintenance Operations Headquarters at 124 Industrial Park Ave. Sand will be available 24 hours a day.

Residents must bring their own shovels and bags.

Pillowcases and doubled-up trash bags may be used in a pinch as sandbag alternatives, officials said.

Orange City

Residents may pick up sandbags at the Waggin’ Trail Dog Park located at 1201 South Leavitt Ave. on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon

Residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags.

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household. ID is required.

For those who require assistance, the Orange City Fire Cadets will be on-site Friday, from noon to 4 p.m., to assist filling and loading sandbags.

Port Orange

Port Orange announced that sandbags will be available for residents Thursday at two Port Orange locations.

The locations include:

Adult Center – 4790 S Ridgewood Ave. beginning at 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Coraci Sports Complex – 5200 Coraci Boulevard from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Both locations will also be open Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. and staying open until 7:30 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Bags are provided by the city and residents are responsible to fill the bags.

Residents should bring their own shovels.

“If residents bring their own bags, please make sure they are small trash bags and are double bagged,” officials said.

Sandbags are capped 12 per household.

Residents must show proof of Port Orange residency in order to get sandbags.