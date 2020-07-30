Mount Dora Police Chief to retire in August

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – City officials said Mount Dora Police Chief Robert Bell will retire on Aug. 7.

He served as an officer with the city for 27 years.

Mount Dora officials said Brett Meade has been named Acting Police Chief.

He has spent 38 years in law enforcement.

The city said Acting Chief Meade will start work on an entire review of the police department.

City officials said this past month’s issues of concern including questions about personnel and policies were raised by members of the police department.

The city said Meade’s previous experience in this type of review was one of the reasons why he was named as Acting Chief.

Review of the police department will be shared with the department, city council, and the community, according to city officials.

In July of 2019, former Mount Dora Police Chief John O’Grady was let go after an investigation stemming from an inappropriate remark he made.