Latest iPhones will be shipped later, Apple says

If you're holding out to get your hands on the latest iPhone, you're going to have to wait a little longer.

Last year, new iPhones started selling in late September, but the tech giant announced this week the latest iPhones will be shipped slightly later than usual this year.

That's due to a disruption in global supply chains thanks to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the company announced blockbuster third-quarter earnings amid the pandemic.

Apple posted revenue of nearly $60 billion in the three months ending in June.

That’s a 12% increase from the same period last year, and a “record June quarter” for the company.