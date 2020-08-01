2 dead after Polk County crash involving 4 vehicles, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash between three vehicles in Polk County.

According to troopers, the crash happened Friday around 10 a.m.

Troopers said a sedan and tractor-trailer were both driving west on SR-400 adjacent to one another.

According to an FHP report, the sedan failed to stay inside its lane and drove into the center lane and collided with the tractor-trailer.

The crash caused the sedan to be pushed into the center median where it collided with a cable barrier, troopers said.

Investigators said the sedan continued over the cable barrier and into the eastbound lanes of SR-400 where it struck two other cars and another tractor-trailer.

One of the struck cars overturned onto the shoulder while another traveled into the median, collided with the cable barrier, crossed the westbound lanes, and collided with a fence, troopers said.

One driver, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the car was taken to a hospital where she later died, officials said.

The crash closed both directions of SR-400 until 3:00 p.m. Friday.