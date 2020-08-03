Amber Alert issued for missing 2-week-old in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 2-week-old in Broward County.

Coconut Creek Police said Joshua’s father is the suspect. Police said witnesses said he forcibly removed Joshua from his mother.

We have just issued an #AmberAlert for a missing 19-day-old baby, Joshua Quinteron. His father is the suspect & witnesses say hurt the baby after forcibly removing him from his mother. 954-973-6700 or call 911 if you can help with any info. Father & child last seen in Oakland Pk. pic.twitter.com/pIYfZypWsV — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 3, 2020

The father and child were last seen in Oakland Park, according to police.

Anyone with information about the missing two-week-old should call 911.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.