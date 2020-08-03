89ºF

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-week-old in Broward County

Coconut Creek Police said father is suspect

An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 2-week-old in Broward County.
Coconut Creek Police said Joshua’s father is the suspect. Police said witnesses said he forcibly removed Joshua from his mother.

The father and child were last seen in Oakland Park, according to police.

Anyone with information about the missing two-week-old should call 911.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

