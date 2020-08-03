Man followed, raped woman at Colby-Alderman Park in Volusia, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a reported rape at a park in Lake Helen, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the alleged incident took place early Sunday at Colby-Alderman Park off Massachusetts Street.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, told investigators she went to the park around 10 p.m. Saturday and that while walking back to her car sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday, a man began following her, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told deputies the man grabbed her by her neck, threatened and raped her before running off, investigators said in a news release.

According to the woman, the man was described as white and 40-60 years old. The man was about 6 feet to 6 feet 4 inches tall and has a stocky build and brown mid-length hair. He may be wearing a square-shaped earring, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident should contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.