Residents hit Flagler Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias goes up Florida’s coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials did not issue evacuation orders or open emergency shelters as Tropical Storm Isaias moved up the coast.

The storm did not stop people from hitting the beach or going to the pier.

“Just taking a little bike ride, checking out the impending weather coming up from the south,” Robert Manella said.

Tim Fasold said he has noticed the storms are coming earlier this year.

“Usually don’t see this until September or late August,” he said.

Officials want people to be on the lookout for flooding at high tide in low lying areas and spots with poor drainage.

The garbage collection on Monday in the county has been canceled.

The reason is so residents did not leave garbage out to cause an increase in debris getting picked up by high winds.