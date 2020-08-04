Noose found hanging from tree in front of Clermont doctor’s office

CLERMONT, Fla. – A noose was found hanging from a tree in front of a Clermont doctor’s, according to city officials.

Clermont officials said employees of the Painalgia Relief Center on Mohawk Road found the noose hanging from a tree in front of the building on Monday morning.

City officials said the employees do not know of anyone who would be targeting the business for any reason.

The employees said the noose was not there on Friday.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, according to the Clermont Police.

“Words cannot express the City of Clermont’s disappointment and disgust over this apparent hate crime. The Choice of Champions stands for equality and inclusivity. We are deploying all possible resources to hold those involved in this apparent crime accountable,” Police Chief Charles Broadway said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 352-536-8409.