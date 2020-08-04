Voting by mail? Here’s how to track your ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mail-in ballots have long been a convenient alternative voting option but with the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing this election season, more voters than ever before may opt to cast their ballots via mail in an effort to avoid spreading or contracting COVID-19.

Some voters, however, have expressed concerns about mail-in-ballots, with worries that theirs could get lost in the mail or not end up in the right hands in order for their vote to be counted.

[2020 VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know ahead of Florida’s primary election | Things to know about voting in Central Florida during the coronavirus pandemic]

If you’re concerned about where your ballot will end up once it leaves your hands and enters your mailbox, you might be looking for ways to keep tabs on it. And Central Florida voters have that option.

If you’re voting by mail this year, you can click the link below provided by your county’s supervisor of elections office then enter your information to check the status of your mail-in-ballot.

Check the status of your mail-in ballot with the following links:

If you’d like to get a closer look at who and what you can expect to see on your ballot this year, visit ClickOrlando.com’s 2020 election voter guide.