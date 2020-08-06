Juvenile shot in Bunnelll during massive gathering, officers say

BUNNELL, Fla. – Investigators in Bunnell are working to determine what led up to a shooting at a business know as, “The Place”.

According to officials, the event is known as the “Bunnell Hood Affair” and it had drawn a crowd of approximately 400 people Saturday.

The event took place in the parking area of 45 Martin Luther King Boulevard and Southern Table.

Bunnell Police Officers were monitoring the area when a vehicle peeled out at a high rate of speed, officials said.

“The officers were able to stop the vehicle approximately a mile away from the event. During the traffic stop, the shooting occurred,” investigators said. “Bunnell police officers immediately responded back to the area of the event and found a juvenile victim.”

Officers said the juvenile was suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks and hip.

“The BPD officers rendered first aid until relieved by Flagler County Rescue,” a report said.

First responders worked to secure the scene as detectives responded and initiated a criminal investigation.

“Flagler County Sheriff’s Office CSI responded to the scene to process and collect evidence to include DNA from blood trails and cartridge cases,” officials said.

According to a news release, their investigation revealed that there were multiple firearms discharged and/or used during the shooting. One of the firearms was of .223/5.56 caliber.

Investigators continue to work the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and contact Detective Kyle Totten at 386-437-7508 or by calling Crime Stoppers TIPS at 888-277-8477.