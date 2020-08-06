Man loses penis, so doctors make a new one -- on his arm

Have you heard the one about the British man who had a penis named Jimmy growing on his arm?

What sounds like the start of an otherwise comical joke is actually a true story and for any man, a story we hope to never re-live.

Malcolm MacDonald lost his penis to a severe blood infection, or perineum infection, that worsened into sepsis, FOX News reported.

The 45-year-old soon noticed that his fingers, toes and penis were turning black, according to a report by The Sun.

MacDonald was “completely gutted” when his penis fell off in 2014, though his testicles were still intact, the outlet wrote.

Surgeons in England were able to add an extra 2 inches to MacDonald’s manhood by building a new penis on his arm.

MacDonald is now awaiting a final surgery that will transfer it to its rightful place, reports say.

As he awaits the final procedure, MacDonald is able to find humor in the situation.

“Of course it is mad -- having a penis on your arm,” MacDonald told the outlet. “Not even I am used to it. But when you think about it, it’s actually amazing.”

Professor David Ralph at London’s University College Hospital has dealt with a situation like this before and has expertise in penile reconstruction.

The professor built MacDonald’s new penis out of a skin graft from his left arm, The Sun wrote.

According to the professor, a tube and a hand pump are said to allow for a “mechanical erection.”

MacDonald already has two children and wasn’t worried about sex, the outlet wrote.

“It was always more about my self-confidence and simple things like using the loo,” MacDonald told The Sun.

MacDonald was expected to have the operation to transfer the new penis to the groin area earlier this year but was reportedly unwell and the surgery was pushed to a later date.

The coronavirus pandemic further added to the delays, but MacDonald said he hopes to have the final surgery by the end of the year.