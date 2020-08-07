90ºF

Georgia student suspended for posting photo of crowded hall

Photo shows students without face coverings

In this photo posted on Twitter, students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. The 30,000-student suburban Paulding County school district in suburban Atlanta resumed classes Monday with 70% of students returning for in-person classes five days a week, days after the principal at North Paulding announced some members of the football team had tested positive for COVID-19. The district says it is encouraging mask use, but isn't requiring it. (Twitter via AP)
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Hannah Watters is a sophomore at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia.

The 15-year-old posted on Twitter a photo showing students walking down a crowded hallway, some wearing masks, others without face coverings.

Watters says she was accused of breaking several codes of conduct and suspended, but she says she did it because she was concerned.

"I took the photo initially after seeing the first day of school photo taken by someone else go online as well and got picked up by some media coverage. And I took it out of mostly concern and nervousness after seeing the first days of school," Watters said.

In a letter to the community, Paulding County School's superintendent said the photo was taken out of context.

Brian Otott wrote in part, “class changes at the high school level are a challenge when maintaining a specific schedule.”

He added, “students are in this hallway environment for just a brief period as they move to their next class.”

