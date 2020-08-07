Georgia student suspended for posting photo of crowded hall

A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Hannah Watters is a sophomore at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia.

The 15-year-old posted on Twitter a photo showing students walking down a crowded hallway, some wearing masks, others without face coverings.

Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enough to the point where I got pushed multiple go to second block. This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate. pic.twitter.com/JKbGYqG9RS — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 4, 2020

Watters says she was accused of breaking several codes of conduct and suspended, but she says she did it because she was concerned.

"I took the photo initially after seeing the first day of school photo taken by someone else go online as well and got picked up by some media coverage. And I took it out of mostly concern and nervousness after seeing the first days of school," Watters said.

In a letter to the community, Paulding County School's superintendent said the photo was taken out of context.

Brian Otott wrote in part, “class changes at the high school level are a challenge when maintaining a specific schedule.”

He added, “students are in this hallway environment for just a brief period as they move to their next class.”