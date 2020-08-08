Fatal Crash in Port Orange leaves one dead, officials ask for public’s help

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Port Orange Police Department is investigating a crash that left one driver dead.

Officers responded to the crash Saturday morning around 1 a.m.

According to police, the crash involved two vehicles and happened near the intersection of Nova Rd. and Madeline Ave.

“One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene,” authorities said. “The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.”

According to officials, both occupants inside the other vehicle were injured and taken to a hospital.

The investigation is being conducted by the Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigators.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has information that could aid investigators, you’re asked to contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Andrew Mialki at 386-506-5838.