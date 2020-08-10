Here’s what Seminole County schools will look like when students return

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Students in Seminole County are one week away from beginning the semester either virtually or in person and ahead of that, education leaders offered a sneak peek at what schools will look like.

Seminole County Public Schools officials hosted a media event at Layer Elementary School Monday to show off new safety enhancements designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

[READ: 4 big changes students will see inside Seminole County classrooms | Everything you need to know about Seminole County’s back-to-school plan]

They include signage reminding students to social distance, desk partitions and hand sanitizer stations.

Amid concerns about the coronavirus, SCPS gave parents multiple different learning options to choose from: in person, Seminole Connect, Seminole County Virtual School and a hybrid model that blends on-campus learning with online learning.

[RELATED: ‘Relief was overwhelming,’ Seminole schools accommodate 93% of high-risk teachers | 7 things Seminole County parents want to know about sending students back to school]

As of July 24, here’s what parents had selected:

No selection made: 18,536 (27.47%)

Seminole Connect: 17,441 (25.84%)

Face-to-face: 15,797 (23.41%)

Save My Seat! Virtual Classes: 8,687 (12.87%)

Hybrid: 6,417 (9.51%)

Transfer to Seminole County Virtual School: 609 (0.9%)

The semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 17 in Seminole County. Before then, get a look at some of the changes coming to classrooms.

Signs across campus will remind students to social distance. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Seminole County has purchased 25,000 desk partitions for schools. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Markings indicate that students can only sit on one side of the table and at every other seat while in the cafeteria. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Classrooms and other common areas will be equipped with hand sanitizer. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Desks will be socially distanced. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Signs across campus will remind students to social distance. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Markings indicate that students can only sit on one side of the table and at every other seat while in the cafeteria. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Seminole County has purchased 25,000 desk partitions for schools. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Markings indicate that students can only sit on one side of the table and at every other seat while in the cafeteria. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Signs across campus will remind students to social distance. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Signs across campus will remind students to social distance. (Seminole County Public Schools)

Seminole High School principal Jordan Rodriguez shows off a new system designed to help teachers instruct students virtually and in person at the same time. (News 6)