Here’s what Seminole County schools will look like when students return

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Students in Seminole County are one week away from beginning the semester either virtually or in person and ahead of that, education leaders offered a sneak peek at what schools will look like.
Seminole County Public Schools officials hosted a media event at Layer Elementary School Monday to show off new safety enhancements designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
They include signage reminding students to social distance, desk partitions and hand sanitizer stations.
Amid concerns about the coronavirus, SCPS gave parents multiple different learning options to choose from: in person, Seminole Connect, Seminole County Virtual School and a hybrid model that blends on-campus learning with online learning.
Adrienne joined News 6's digital team in October 2016 to cover breaking news, crime and community interest stories. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and began her journalism career at the Orlando Sentinel.