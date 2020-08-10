Man arrested after allegedly traveling to meet minor for sexual exploitation, deputies say

A 50-year-old Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly traveling to meet the parent of a child for the purpose of having sex with the parent’s child, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took into custody Michael Gorycki, who traveled to a location in Brevard County to meet the child’s parents, only to instead be met by deputies at the site.

Gorycki had an email conversation with what turned out to be an undercover agent before traveling to the site, deputies said.

Gorycki was charged with violation of community control and is being held without bond, deputies said.

Gorycki is also currently on probation following his release from prison on June 12, where he was serving an 11-month sentence for aggravated assault, deputies said.