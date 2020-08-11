Video: Victims cling to car as it’s stolen with child in back seat, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man and a woman attempted to fight off a carjacker who stole their Dodge Charger while a child was still inside, strapped in a car seat, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the crime happened Monday at a 7-Eleven on International Speedway Boulevard.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a man exit the Dodge Charger and walk to the passenger side of the vehicle, at which point a woman gets out of the passenger’s seat.

While they were both standing there, police said Ayodele Akiode approached the driver’s side of the Charger, got in and began driving away.

At that point, the woman jumped half way through the passenger’s side window to try to stop the suspect while the man went to the open driver’s side window and began to punch Akiode while he was hanging through the window of the moving vehicle, records show.

The car rolled forward through the parking lot until Akiode crashed into a pole, which caused the man and the woman to fall to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Police said the man and Akiode started fighting and the man pinned him to the ground until officers arrived.

The child who was in a car seat in the back of the Charger was not injured, records show.

The man, woman and child were all taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

It’s estimated that the crash caused $10,000 worth of damage to the Charger and $2,000 worth of damage to the pole.

Akiode is facing charges of attempted kidnapping and carjacking.